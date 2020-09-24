Get mad,and get even

WASHINGTON -- This is a moment to get mad and to get even. The way to do that is to crush President Donald Trump and pulverize the Republican Party in the coming election.

Trump has the power to name a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week. He says he will nominate a woman, surely an archconservative just raring to kill the Affordable Care Act and reverse Roe vs. Wade. The GOP-led Senate has the power to confirm her. And because it can, we should expect that it will.

Doing so would be hypocritical, given the way Republican senators held up Merrick Garland's Supreme Court nomination, cynical and corrosive to the very idea of democracy. But so what? We're talking about Trump, who desperately wants voters to focus on something other than the nearly 200,000 people who have died of covid-19 on his watch. We're talking about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who could not care less what mere citizens might think. And we're talking about the Senate Republicans, who reliably roll over and give Trump and McConnell whatever they want.

No one can stop them if they decide to go through with this putsch-like power play. But Democrats can make them pay by taking their power away. All of it.