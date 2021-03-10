Get in line, get the shot

"The last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything's fine, take off your mask, forget it," Biden told reporters a week ago when asked about those boneheaded decisions. "Wear a mask and stay socially distanced. And I know you all know that. I wish the heck some of our elected officials knew it."

Abbott is governor of the second-most-populous state, with nearly 30 million residents; what happens in Texas doesn't stay in Texas. He threatens to create a gigantic COVID-19 hot spot in the middle of the country, hindering efforts by responsible governors and the federal government to quash the virus. Abbott is already trying to blame immigrants for what he has to know is the inevitable result of this decision. Many Texans will do the right thing and continue to take precautions. But I fear that many others will not.

And if our leaders fail, we all have to step up in their places. According to a Kaiser Family Foundation poll, African Americans and Hispanics are more likely than whites to say they want to "wait and see" before deciding whether to get vaccinated. And a deeply worrisome 38% of Republicans said they would "definitely not" be vaccinated or would do so "only if required."

But if you wouldn't get the vaccine simply in the name of public health, do it in self-interest. If you miss sending your kids off to school, eating at restaurants, traveling on airplanes and other pleasures of pre-COVID life, then do yourself -- and the rest of us -- a favor: Get in line and get the shot.

Orangeburg native and Pulitzer-Prize-winning Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson is on Twitter: @Eugene_Robinson

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0