Get better, then get out

The nation should wish all these new covid-19 patients well -- and then should vote by a landslide to give control of the White House and Congress to Joe Biden and the Democrats, who pledge to implement sound, science-based measures to try to finally bring the pandemic under control.

During his weekend in the hospital, Trump continued to model all the wrong behaviors. His joyride on Sunday to wave to supporters needlessly put the Secret Service agents protecting him in jeopardy -- and made clear that even as his own immune system battles COVID-19, Trump is prioritizing his image over his health.

This is nothing new. From the beginning, Trump has acted as if he believed the pandemic could be willed away. Republican officials unwisely went along with his demands that businesses and schools reopen prematurely, despite infection rates that experts said were far too high. Now Trump himself has fallen ill, and the nation faces a potential second wave of the virus, coinciding with flu season, that could be worse than the first.

This is no moment for schadenfreude. It is, however, a time for consequences.