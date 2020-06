Geri is not the best

Dear Annie: I work with a woman who, for some reason, is absolutely desperate to hoard all the work, all day, every day. "Geri" answers the phone on a half a ring. If something comes out of the fax, then she will run to get it before anyone else can. If you tell her that you're handling something, then she will pretend not to hear you and walk all over you and the work you've already put into the project. If she does not get her way, then she will cry and tell the boss that you are mistreating her. At this point, I believe that she has become a human suppository to my boss. She has absolutely no idea how to share and gets very upset when you treat her the same way she treats you.

Geri has been nasty to me since Day One. When I've told her I don't appreciate the way she treats me, she tells me that I'd better get used to it.

"Quantity, not quality" must be her personal motto. She will, on occasion, share work that comes out of the fax with everyone else in the room except myself (but only after she's bitten off more than she can chew). She has told me that the reason I don't like her is that she has "a work ethic." I would beg to differ. It seems more along the lines of a personality disorder and/or extreme arrogance. I work with quite a few other people who have healthy work ethics. We get along just fine.