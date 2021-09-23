Georgia
Orangeburg's Dukes Bar-B-Q on Chestnut Street is just fine and is not closing anytime, restaurant officials say.
A St. Matthews nurse is accused of sneaking marijuana and rolling papers into prison inside highlighters.
Orangeburg County sheriff: Composite image shows shooter; authorities seek 3 after deaths of two women
Orangeburg County investigators have developed a composite image of a shooter involved in the deaths of two women on Sunday, according to Sher…
A 48-year-old Bamberg man is accused of holding his wife against her will and threatening her with a firearm, according to an incident report.
A Santee man is accused of killing his estranged wife on Wednesday night, Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said.
Officers asked for the public’s help on Wednesday in finding a 16-year-old girl who’s not been seen by her mother since 10 a.m. Monday. Police…
An office supply store in Orangeburg is closing.
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
A 42-year-old man was shot in the head in Orangeburg on Tuesday night. A suspect was soon taken into custody.