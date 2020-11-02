Georgia injuries mount

“When you get news like that, it’s crushing, it’s disheartening,” Smart said. “It just makes everything flash before you, all of the experiences I’ve had with him, and it was a scary moment. ... He’s very fortunate to have his helmet on and to be where he is now.”

Smart said he does not know when LeCounte will be able to play again. Georgia director of sports medicine Ron Courson said in a statement released Sunday LeCounte is expected to make a full recovery.

“Certainly was scary for our team, for everybody in our family, everybody in our organization,” Smart said. "It was scary for him and his family. It makes you hug your kids a little more at night for sure.”

The Athens Banner-Herald reported LeCounte's injuries include a concussion. Smart said players sent LeCounte “a bunch of video messages.”

“It was shocking,” said running back Zamir White of LeCounte's accident.

“At first I couldn’t believe it. It was heart-breaking. At first we were all scared. It was rough, man. It was tough.”

The accident ends LeCounte's streak of 23 consecutive starts.