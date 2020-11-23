Georgia finally has its QB, likely too late to salvage 2020

By the time Daniels got the nod, Georgia had lost to both Alabama and Florida to end any realistic hope of getting back to the Southeastern Conference championship game for the third year in a row and contending for a national title.

“Maybe the question should be, ‘Man, aren’t they glad they got JT here when nobody thought they needed him?'” Smart shot back. “Would I have loved it if he had done the same thing against those other teams? Absolutely. But decisions are made based on who gives us the best opportunity to win.”

In all fairness, Daniels wasn't cleared to play in the opener as he continued his recovery from a serious knee injury sustained in the 2019 season opener, which turned out to be his last game at Southern Cal.

Even after he got the OK from the training staff, Smart said there were still doubts about his mobility and grasp of the playbook.

Daniels, who was one of the nation's most touted QBs coming out of high school, didn't second-guess Smart's decision to keep him on the bench the first six games. He was just glad to get back on the field for the first time in nearly 15 months.

“It's been a long time since I've taken a game snap," he said. "I was just thankful to do it again.”