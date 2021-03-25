Georgia facing difficult task of replacing injured Pickens

Georgia's new top priority for spring practice is finding a replacement for injured top wide receiver George Pickens.

It's a difficult assignment.

Pickens could miss the 2021 season following this week's right knee injury. The loss of the junior robs the Bulldogs of their most dynamic and productive receiver. The devastating injury impacts Georgia's hopes of competing for the Southeastern Conference and national championships.

"George will be dearly missed because he's talented and he works really hard," coach Kirby Smart said after practice Thursday. "He makes our whole team better. I know that's obvious in terms of what he does offensively, but he makes all the defensive backs better. When you talk about challenging guys, there's no greater matchup for a young defensive back than going against George. That part we don't control but what we do control is how we respond to it."

The announcement from Georgia on Wednesday that Pickens is facing surgery changes the outlook for an offense that had looked forward to returning most of its skill position leaders, including quarterback J.T. Daniels.