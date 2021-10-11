García, Grandal star as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

"I wish I could tell you it was a heads-up play," Grandal said. "I was just trying to get to first. It takes me a long time to get there."

Luis Robert scored, taking out umpire Tom Hallion in the process, and Gurriel was charged with an error. The Astros lobbied for an interference call on Grandal, but the umpires huddled and left the play in place.

Baker then had a long argument with Hallion before returning to the dugout.

"Clearly, he was running inside," Baker said. "I mean, that's interference, you know, in itself. That was a big play because we didn't get an out."

The 77-year-old La Russa, who became the oldest manager in major league history to win a postseason game, said the umpires made the correct call.

"I guarantee you that there was no intent to interfere with that play. I can guarantee it," La Russa said.

Eloy Jiménez capped the big fourth with his second RBI single, and the White Sox put it away with three more runs in the eighth. Leury García doubled in Andrew Vaughn and scored on Anderson's single.