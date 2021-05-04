Gamecock's game vs. North Florida postponed
South Carolina State University is mourning the passing of Athletic Hall of Famer and longtime mathematics professor Leon Myers, who died Wedn…
One suspect has been apprehended and another is being sought after several stolen catalytic converters were seized, according to Orangeburg Co…
A celebratory atmosphere filled the air April 17 as a new Orangeburg funeral home cut the ribbon on its facility and broke ground on an on-sit…
Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office
NEESES -- Ross and Andy Fogle exude excitement and enthusiasm as visitors descend upon Carolina Fresh Farms.
The City of Orangeburg is looking for the community’s thoughts on the Edisto River.
Human skeletal remains found near Eutawville are being studied by a forensic anthropologist, Orangeburg County Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle…
A 31-year-old St. Matthews man is spending the next several years in prison after he pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend’s face and neck.