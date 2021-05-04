 Skip to main content
Gamecock's game vs. North Florida postponed
Gamecock's game vs. North Florida postponed

COLUMBIA - The University of South Carolina baseball team's contest against North Florida was postponed Tuesday due to rain. The two teams will play Wednesday, May 5, at 4 p.m. Tickets for Tuesday's game will be good for Wednesday's contest.

