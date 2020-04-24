Gamecocks add RB coach Kitchings to staff

"I'm very excited to come to South Carolina for several reasons," said Kitchings. "One, to join Coach Muschamp and his staff. I've been impressed watching what they've been doing to build the program and I look forward to being part of that staff. Secondly, I'm excited about returning to my home state.

"Personally, it's a blessing for me to be closer to my parents and family in South Carolina. I'm also excited about coaching that room. They have recruited well and there are some young, talented backs on the roster that I'm looking forward to coaching and helping the Gamecocks win games."

Kitchings' 16-year coaching career began at his alma mater, Furman, working as the tight ends coach and special teams coordinator from 2004-07. During his tenure, the Paladins went 10-3 and captured a conference title in 2004, and advanced to the NCAA I-AA national semifinals in 2005.