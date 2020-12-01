GAMECOCK WOMEN: Boston, Cooke on Wooden award watch list

COLUMBIA - South Carolina women's basketball sophomores Aliyah Boston and Zia Cooke were named to the John R. Wooden Award presented by Wendy's Women's Preseason Top 30 Watch List, announced today on ESPNW. The pair have been named to the watch list for all three national player of the year awards this season.

Boston was a unanimous selection on the AP Preseason All-America Team and received votes for Preseason SEC Player of the Year. She opened the season with her 14th career double-double and has scored in double figures in each of the first three outings of the season. The reigning National Freshman of the Year and List Leslie Award winner, she was second on the team in scoring last season (12.5 ppg) with a team-best 9.4 rebounds per game. She was the team's top scorer and rebounder against ranked opponents (13 ppg, 10.8 rpg), and posted seven double-doubles in those 14 games. She finished the season ranked sixth in the nation in field goal percentage (.608) and 21st in blocked shots per game (2.61).