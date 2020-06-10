Gamecock drafted 1st round by Pittsburgh

For the second time in four years, the South Carolina Gamecocks have a first-round pick in the MLB Draft.

Right-hander Carmen Mlodzinski (Hilton Head Island, Hilton Head High School) was officially taken as the No. 31 pick in the Competitive Balance first round section of this year's MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night.

Mlodzinski becomes the first Gamecock taken in the first round since 2017 when Clarke Schmidt was taken No. 16 overall by the New York Yankees.

He's the 15th first-round selection in Gamecock history, joining the likes of Eddie Ford, Randy Martz, Joe Kucharski, Mike Cook, Brian Williams, Adam Everett, Brian Roberts, Drew Meyer, Matt Campbell, Landon Powell, Reese Havens, Justin Smoak, Jackie Bradley Jr. and Schmidt.

Mlodzinski's three years at South Carolina feels largely incomplete, since he only made 26 career appearances (14 starts) after his sophomore season was derailed three starts because of injury and his junior year was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He finished his career going 5-7 with a 4.74 ERA and was 2-1 with a 2.84 ERA in four starts as a junior before COVID-19 ended things.