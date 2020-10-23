GAME 3:Buehler leads Dodgers over Rays 6-2 for 2-1 Series lead

Steely-eyed like the Hershiser who won MVP honors of the 1988 Series, Buehler has supplanted Clayton Kershaw as the Dodgers' ace. He allowed three of Tampa Bay's four hits and walked one.

The 26-year-old right-hander has allowed one run in 13 Series innings that include seven scoreless in Game 3 against Boston two years ago. He improved to 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in four postseason starts that include the win over Atlanta in Game 6 of the NL Championship Series last weekend.

He started 15 of 21 batters with strikes and threw strikes on 67 of 93 pitches. Buehler didn't allow a hit until Manuel Margot's one-out double in the fifth. Willy Adames then drove in Margot with another double.

The Rays' only other hit off him was Austin Meadows' leadoff single in the sixth.

Tampa Bay batters were kept off balance by his mix of 59 four-seam fastballs, 14 knuckle-curves, 12 sliders and eight cut fastballs. He became the first pitcher in the Series with 10 or more strikeouts in six or fewer innings, part of analytic changes in modern baseball that have led to shorter starter outings in an era of vastly increased whiffs.