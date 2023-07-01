English trio among 6 tied for British Masters lead

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — English trio Andy Sullivan, Oliver Wilson and James Morrison were part of a six-way tie going into the final round of the British Masters, while tournament favorite Justin Rose remained in contention despite carding a 2-over 74.

Joost Luiten of the Netherlands, Italy’s Guido Migliozzi and Niklas Norgaard of Denmark were also tied at 7-under 209 as a blustery wind wreaked havoc at The Belfry. Rose took the early lead after a 65 in the opening round but carded a 73 in the second and was a shot worse on Saturday to sit three shots back in an event he won in 2002 and hosted in 2018.

Luiten and Migliozzi both shot a 68, while the other four co-leaders all carded 70 in the third round.

DeChambeau eagles the final hole to take LIV Golf lead in Spain

SOTOGRANDE, Spain (AP) — Bryson DeChambeau is in position to finally win in the LIV Golf League. DeChambeau made eagle on his final hole at the par-5 17th at Valderrama. That gave him a 63 and a one-shot lead over Talor Gooch going into the third and final round of LIV Golf-Valderrama.

Gooch had the lead for most of the second round until a bogey on his second-to-last hole. Gooch already is a two-time winner in LIV Golf. So is Brooks Koepka, and the PGA champion is right there going into the final round. Koepka shot 65 and was three shots behind.

Langer leads Senior Open

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead.

The 65-year-old German star had six birdies and three bogeys. He hit 12 of 14 fairways on the tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky, inconsistent greens. At 3-under 139, he was one of only five players under par.

The scoring average Friday was 76.54, down from 77.34 on Thursday. Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the PGA Tour Champions' career victory record of 45. First-round leader Rod Pampling was a stroke back, following an opening 68 with a 72.