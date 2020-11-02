Furman to play The Citadel

SPARTANBURG – As a result of the NCAA granting The Citadel’s waiver request to play 12 regular-season games this academic year, the Southern Conference has added an April 10 contest between the Bulldogs and Furman in Charleston, South Carolina, to its previously announced spring football schedule, necessitating five other games to move to accommodate the addition.

The open weekend for Wofford will move to March 20, while the home games against VMI (March 27) and The Citadel (April 3) have been moved as well.

ETSU and VMI also saw changes to their spring slates, while the schedules for Mercer, Samford, Chattanooga and Western Carolina were unchanged.

The Citadel played four fall contests and would have been unable to complete a full eight-game SoCon schedule in the spring without an NCAA waiver. Before that waiver was granted, Furman had been selected in a blind draw as the opponent the Bulldogs would not face this season.

Wofford is looking to continue the success of the 2019 season, in which the Terriers won the Southern Conference Championship for the third straight season. Overall the team was 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play. The Terriers advanced to the NCAA FCS Playoffs for the fourth straight season.

