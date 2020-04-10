Fulfilling family financially is emotionally draining

Dear Annie: My name is Gwen and I need assistance with family-related issues. I'm in my 50s, I have several siblings, my mother died several years ago, and I financially support my father. His only income is Social Security.

In my immediate family, I am the only one to have had a career where I was financially stable and secure. My brothers/sisters all worked off and on, most of their lives; however, they all relied on our parents for financial and material support. They and their children/grandchildren all received this support; I received none, nor did I request or need any. My parents were givers, to their detriment, as they never acquired any financial stability or possessions for their future. No home, no retirement, no investments.

I had always told them that I would help take care of them if something happened to either one of them, if they needed me. A part of me always knew one of them would.