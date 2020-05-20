Frustrated being on the front line

Dear Annie: I am a USPS mail carrier. My husband was sent home six weeks ago, with pay, while I head out every morning to the possibility of contracting COVID-19.

I've been angry and resentful, and scared. It was most acute about two weeks ago, and, after some tears and talks, I've calmed down somewhat. I just keep looking ahead and cannot wait for this to end. -- Husband at Home

Dear Husband at Home: Your fear and anger are very understandable. And yet you have been going out there and delivering our mail anyway. That is called courage. Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather, it is having fear and doing it anyway. You are a hero and we thank you very much for your service to humanity.