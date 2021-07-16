From where does trick five come?

George Miller, an Australian best known for the "Mad Max" movie franchise, said, "The trouble with eating Italian food is that five or six days later you're hungry again."

So true! At the bridge table, if you are defending against a three-level contract, you get hungry when you have four tricks in, wondering from where that final course -- winner-- will come.

On today's deal, South was in three spades. After West led the club ace, how did the defenders collect five tricks?

When an opponent opens one no-trump, in second seat, use Meckwell; in fourth chair after two passes, Cappelletti. Here, two clubs announced a one-suiter, two diamonds asked, and two spades told. Maybe North should have passed, but one can understand his game-try.

West led the club ace, under which East signaled enthusiastically with his 10. What happened next?

West could anticipate his partner holding one red-suit ace -- but which one? Leaving his partner in charge, West continued with his low club. East asked himself why West wanted him on lead.

It couldn't be to shift to diamonds. If West had that ace, he would have either cashed it or underled it. So he must have the heart king. East shifted to the heart three (low with an honor). West won with the king and returned the suit. Now East made the key play of another heart, which promoted a trump trick for West. If South ruffed low, West would overruff. Or if South trumped with his spade king, West would discard and eventually get a spade winner, the fifth for the defense.

