From the ether to the concrete

Over the last couple of years, we have played lots on online bridge. However, isn't it better to be back in person? The game is much more sociable and enjoyable. Also, you don't spend time worrying that your opponents are taking advantage of the situation. It was so unfortunate that everyone was under suspicion, when almost everyone was honest.

I had looked forward to my first in-person game with my wife, and the first deal was today's.

In answer to two clubs, my reply denied an ace or two kings. We do not employ a double negative to warn of a very weak hand, but my wife wouldn't have stayed short of game anyway.

With faint hope, I tabled my dummy. "Very good luck, partner," I quipped.

West led the club ace, under which East dropped the queen, indicating the queen-jack. West continued with two more rounds of clubs, declarer ruffing.

My wife could have entered the dummy via the heart jack and taken one trump finesse, but she realized that there was little advantage in this play. It would help only if East had king-doubleton. A greater risk was a bad trump break. Declarer led the spade queen from her hand.

If East had won with his king and played his last club, the ruff would have been taken on the board. Therefore, East ducked. But now my partner entered dummy with a heart to the jack and took a trump finesse. When it won, she cashed the spade ace. The king didn't drop, but my wife just led out red-suit winners until East opted to ruff.

"Well played, darling!" quoth I.

"Thank you, Phillip."

