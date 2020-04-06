From one success to a sequel

If a movie makes a lot of money, thoughts immediately turn to filming a sequel. Usually, that sequel just adds a number to the original; for example, "Back to the Future II." But what would have been the sequel to "Madame X": "Madame XI" or "Madame Y"?

In many bridge deals, if declarer makes the right play early, the sequel is success; whereas if he blunders near the beginning, he cannot recover -- as in today's deal.

Against South's four-heart contract, West leads the spade queen. What should declarer do?

North's response of two diamonds was a transfer bid, showing at least five hearts and possibly no points. His jump rebid of three no-trump offered a choice of games. South, despite his 4-3-3-3 distribution, went with the nine-card fit. (Note that three no-trump has no chance after West leads the spade queen.)

A careless declarer sees only three losers: the missing aces. He wins trick one and immediately plays a trump. However, East wins and returns a spade. Suddenly South sees a fourth -- now unavoidable -- loser in spades: down one.