FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: What to do with all those greens?

There are collard greens ready for picking all over South Carolina. Maybe you are harvesting your own greens or maybe you are buying them form local roadside stands. Regardless of how you are getting them they are abundant and at the peak of freshness RIGHT NOW! So, if you are lucky enough to have more collard greens than you know what to do with then freezing them is a great way to preserve them. And the prep work involved in freezing will allow you to quickly and easily prepare them on busy weeknights!