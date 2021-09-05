FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: What goes in a 3-day emergency food supply?

Emergencies come in all shapes and sizes – ice storms, hurricanes, floods, tornadoes. Each can leave you dependent on supplies you have at home for a short time. A three-day emergency preparedness kit will be useful for most disasters and having one ready can eliminate some stress and worry.

The kit should include food, water, personal hygiene items, flashlights, blankets, and other essentials. The food needs to be non-perishable. Select foods that require no refrigeration, minimal or no preparation or cooking, and little or no water. If you will have to heat food before eating it, pack a grill, camping cookstove, and fuel also. Food items that are compact and lightweight will make managing your supply easier.