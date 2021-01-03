FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Wellness tips for starting the new year

Another reason to get the flu shot this year: It may prevent a heart attack. Heart attack rates rise about 30% during flu season, according to a recent Russian study in the European Heart Journal. The flu may trigger a heart attack by causing a generalized inflammatory response in the body, which can precipitate a blockage of a coronary artery. They estimated that as many as 90,000 deaths from heart disease in the US might be prevented each year if all people, especially those at high risk, got the flu vaccine.
Don’t stop eating fish because of recent reports of tainted Chinese imports—the benefits still outweigh the risk overall. But do vary your selections. Up to 80% of seafood consumed in the US is imported-about 18% from China, as well as from other countries in Asia where standards are more lax than in the US. The FDA inspects only a tiny fraction of the shipments, but has stepped up action against Chinese farm-raised shrimp, catfish and eel found to contain antibiotics and other drugs banned in the US food supply. The new Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) law, required in large grocery stores, can help you identify where your fish comes from.
If you have acne, avoiding high-glycemic carbohydrates may help. While the role of diet in acne is controversial, emerging research suggests that such foods, which are quickly broken down into sugar in the blood, raise insulin levels, which in turn may increase production of hormones implicated in acne.
Stretching regularly may make your muscles stronger, suggests a new study. Performing regular hamstring stretches (the muscle at the back of the thigh), not only improved flexibility and increased range of motion in young people, it also strengthened their leg muscles. And stronger leg muscles, in turn, can help prevent knee injuries. Stretching also relieves muscle tension and stiffness and often helps in recovery from injuries-though it does not prevent injuries, previous studies have found.
It’s increasingly important to wash your hands and utensils before and after preparing poultry. Cook chicken thoroughly to at least 165° F internal temperature. Since 2000 the chances that raw chicken contains Salmonella bacteria have increased more than fourfold, according to a USDA report. Sometimes found in raw eggs, Salmonella is a common cause of serious food poisoning.
Forget about claims made for skin-beautifying foods and beverages, now sold in many high-end cosmetics shops and department stores. There’s no solid evidence to back up ingestible skin care, except occasionally rodent or test-tube studies, or small unpublished human studies. Antioxidants may help keep your skin healthy, but the way to get them is from fruits, vegetables, and other plant foods. The best anti-wrinkle, anti-aging program for your skin is prevention: stay out of the sun, wear sunscreen, use a moisturizer and don’t’ smoke!