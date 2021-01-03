FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Wellness tips for starting the new year

Another reason to get the flu shot this year: It may prevent a heart attack. Heart attack rates rise about 30% during flu season, according to a recent Russian study in the European Heart Journal. The flu may trigger a heart attack by causing a generalized inflammatory response in the body, which can precipitate a blockage of a coronary artery. They estimated that as many as 90,000 deaths from heart disease in the US might be prevented each year if all people, especially those at high risk, got the flu vaccine.

Don’t stop eating fish because of recent reports of tainted Chinese imports—the benefits still outweigh the risk overall. But do vary your selections. Up to 80% of seafood consumed in the US is imported-about 18% from China, as well as from other countries in Asia where standards are more lax than in the US. The FDA inspects only a tiny fraction of the shipments, but has stepped up action against Chinese farm-raised shrimp, catfish and eel found to contain antibiotics and other drugs banned in the US food supply. The new Country of Origin Labeling (COOL) law, required in large grocery stores, can help you identify where your fish comes from.