FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Well-stocked pantry makes meals easier

It’s been a long day at work. You’re tired, and it’s hot. You’re ready to sink into the sofa with something cold and refreshing when someone asks: “What’s for supper?” Or, if you’re from north of the Mason-Dixon line, “What’s for dinner?” While you may not want to think about cooking, you’ll eventually have to prepare a meal. Often the result is a surrender to fatigue and a decision to “get something out.” That’s unfortunate because well-thought-out meals at home are usually cheaper and better for you.

A well-stocked pantry and freezer will make meal preparation less forbidding. The key to having a well-stocked larder is knowing what everyone in the family likes to eat. Get some ideas from them. Find out what the family would like to eat in the coming week, then make a list of what you’ll need before you go to the grocery store.

Some foods are considered staples. They are “basics” for the average diet. You just can’t do without them. Onions, garlic, carrots and celery are on that list. Carrots and celery not only make healthful, low-calorie snacks, but they are starting points for many a recipe when used in conjunction with the onions and garlic. Baby carrots are convenient. While a little bit more expensive, they are already cut and washed and can be either a snack or for cooking in a hurry when you don’t have time to peel the regular size carrots.