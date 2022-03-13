FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Well-stocked pantry makes meals easier

It’s been a long day at work. You’re tired. You’re ready to sink into the sofa with something cold and refreshing when someone asks: “What’s for supper?” Or, if you’re from north of the Mason-Dixon line, “What’s for dinner?” While you may not want to think about cooking, you’ll eventually have to prepare a meal. Often the result is a surrender to fatigue and a decision to “get something out.” That’s unfortunate because well-thought-out meals at home are usually cheaper and better for you.

A well-stocked pantry and freezer will make meal preparation less forbidding. The key to having a well-stocked larder is knowing what everyone in the family likes to eat. Get some ideas from them. Find out what the family would like to eat in the coming week, then make a list of what you’ll need before you go to the grocery store.

Some foods are considered staples. They are “basics” for the average diet. You just can’t do without them. Onions, garlic, carrots and celery are on that list. Carrots and celery not only make healthful, low-calorie snacks, but they are starting points for many a recipe when used in conjunction with the onions and garlic. Baby carrots are convenient. While a little bit more expensive, they are already cut and washed and can be either a snack or for cooking in a hurry when you don’t have time to peel the regular size carrots.

Potatoes are versatile. They’re good in stews. Or you can bake, steam, or mash them. Yukon Golds taste great, but baking potatoes are cheaper and better for mashing.

Keep several cans of stock on your pantry shelf – chicken, beef or vegetable. They add lots of flavor to soups or other dishes. Try adding chicken stock to those mashed potatoes, rather than sour cream or butter.

Eggs are essential, with a million uses. Hard boil a batch and refrigerate them for egg salad or eating plain. Or consider eggs for creative omelets.

If you like Italian dishes, keep several kinds of canned tomatoes on hand – whole, crushed, chopped, paste and sauce. Open some tomatoes for a quick beginning for your own pasta sauce or to add zest to a casserole.

Canned vegetables, fruits, beans, salmon, tuna, soups, mushrooms and olives are just some of the basics you can keep handy for quick meal fixes.

Keep several kinds of cheeses on hand. Mozzarella is essential for pizza, omelets and lasagna. So is Parmesan. Cheddar is great for snacking and for an omelet topper. Ricotta is a key ingredient for lasagna fillings. You may have some other cheese favorites.

Ground meat, such as hamburger, has uncounted uses.

Ground lamb, ground pork and ground turkey are usually available at most major super- markets as well.

If you buy a quantity when it’s on sale, you can cook up batches and freeze them for use on days when you’re rushed.

No doubt you’ll have favorite foods you would prefer. Remember, any well-stocked pantry begins with a plan.

So, have the family sit down and discuss what you want in yours.

