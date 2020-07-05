FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: We all scream for ice cream

You will find varieties ranging from premium to low fat, sugar free and lactose free. And the good news is, they all add calcium, vitamin B2 and protein to your diet.

You’ll probably like the one you make at home best of all. Just keep a few things in mind.

Don’t use raw eggs in your ice cream mix unless the mix is heated to 145°F and then cooled before churning. This reduces the risk of salmonella from the raw eggs. The chill first part of the directions makes the churning go faster.

Recipes that call for heavy cream will have a lot of fat grams and calories. If you want to lower the fat and calorie content, you can look for a recipe that calls for milk instead.

Ice cream and custards both contain whipping cream and about 10 percent milkfat, but the custard will be higher in calories – about 187 per half cup versus 134 – because it contains more egg yolks.

Ice milk will contain about half the calories of a custard and vary from 2 to 7 percent milkfat.

Follow directions for your churn when it comes to ice-to-salt ratios. Five cups of ice to each cup of rock salt should be about right for rapid cooling and freezing.