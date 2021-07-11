FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Watermelon basics

It’s that time of year again: Melon season! What are some practical tips on purchasing and using melons?

Buying melons

• When selecting melons of any variety, look for quality and freshness.

• The melon rind should have good color and should not be misshapen or bruised.

• The rind should give slightly at the stem end when ripe.

• For maximum enjoyment, let melons develop flavor and juiciness by storing at room temperature.

Melon tidbits

• To remove soil and bacteria, rinse melons in running water before slicing or peeling. Always store fresh, peeled melons in the refrigerator.

• Cut a small melon in half and remove the seeds, then top with a scoop of cottage cheese, ice cream or sherbet, chicken salad, fresh fruit salad, or enjoy the melon by itself.

• Cut a whole watermelon in half lengthwise; scoop out one half, leaving an inch of flesh intact. Scallop the edges for decoration. Fill the hollowed half with party punch or fresh fruit salad made with the reserved watermelon chunks.