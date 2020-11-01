FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Using and storing carrots

South Carolina-grown carrots are available in the spring and fall. Carrots are Good for you.
Carrots are:
• an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body uses to make vitamin A.
• a good source of potassium, fiber and vitamin C.
How to buy carrots
Some carrots are sold with the tops attached. Fresh-looking tops mean the carrots have been recently harvested. Carrots should have a deep orange color. Do not buy carrots that are split or odd shaped, have a lot of little roots, are oversized, or are very dark at the top end. Baby carrots are especially sweet and tender, but they may be more expensive.
One pound of carrots equals:
• 3 to 3½ cups peeled and sliced, chopped or grated raw.
How to store carrots
If tops are still attached, twist or cut them off. Store in the refrigerator in a plastic bag, where they will keep up to two weeks.
How to use carrots
Scrub carrots under running water with a vegetable brush. Peel, if desired, and rinse again. Trim top end of carrot, cutting off any green part. Carrots taste sweet if eaten raw or cooked tender-crisp. Overcooked carrots lose their sweet taste and some of their nutrients.
Instead of ordinary carrot sticks, try serving raw carrots in a variety of shapes: angle-cut; coins; match sticks; or shredded. Or, marinate carrot sticks overnight in the refrigerator in leftover pickle juice.
Grated raw carrot can be added to:
• slaw or salads.
• muffin, cake, soft cookie or sweet bread batters.
• meat loaf, meatballs or spaghetti sauce.
• peanut butter, to be served as a sandwich filling.
After cooking carrots, try seasoning them with:
• a little margarine and ginger, cinnamon or curry powder.
• a drizzle of honey or orange juice concentrate.
• a splash of lemon juice.
• Add carrot chunks to stews, soups or pot roasts.
• For color, steam match stick-cut carrots along with green beans. Or, add them to a stir-fry dish.
For recipes & more information on carrots, visit Clemson Cooperative Extension’s Home & Garden Information Center and see fact sheet #4251.
