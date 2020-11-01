FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Using and storing carrots

South Carolina-grown carrots are available in the spring and fall. Carrots are Good for you.

Carrots are:

• an excellent source of beta-carotene, which the body uses to make vitamin A.

• a good source of potassium, fiber and vitamin C.

How to buy carrots

Some carrots are sold with the tops attached. Fresh-looking tops mean the carrots have been recently harvested. Carrots should have a deep orange color. Do not buy carrots that are split or odd shaped, have a lot of little roots, are oversized, or are very dark at the top end. Baby carrots are especially sweet and tender, but they may be more expensive.

One pound of carrots equals:

• 3 to 3½ cups peeled and sliced, chopped or grated raw.

How to store carrots

If tops are still attached, twist or cut them off. Store in the refrigerator in a plastic bag, where they will keep up to two weeks.

How to use carrots