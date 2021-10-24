FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Using and storing apples

South Carolina-grown apples are available from late August to November.
Apples are:
- a good source of fiber.
- a source of potassium and vitamin C.
- low calorie—81 calories per 2-½" apple.
How to buy apples: Apples should feel firm. If you can dent one with your finger, it is too soft. Large apples are more likely to be overripe. Select fresh smelling, well-colored, smooth-skinned fruit with the stem intact. Do not buy apples with bruises, rotten spots, or a brown core.
Plan on 6 to 8 medium-sized apples for a 9-inch pie. One pound of apples equals:
- 3 medium-sized apples.
- 4 cups peeled, cored slices.
How to store apples: Handle them gently. Bumps and bruises can cause dark spots. Store apples in a cool, dry place or in a plastic bag in the refrigerator crisper away from foods with strong odors. Make several holes in the bag for ventilation. Keep them separate from strong-flavored foods, as they will pick up those flavors. Properly stored, most apple varieties will keep up to a month. Check them often and remove any apples that are beginning to rot.
Wash apples before using them, even if you plan to peel them. To prevent cut apples from browning, dip them in a mixture of lemon juice and water (1 Tbsp. per cup) or put peeled apples in a bowl of cold water as you work.
Raw apples can be added to many foods to give a delightful new taste and texture.
Serve apple slices:
- as a dessert, with a sprinkling of cinnamon or chopped nuts.
- with cheddar cheese slices.
- spread with peanut butter.
- with a dip, such as vanilla yogurt, cheese sauce, or ranch-style dressing.
Chopped apples can be added to:
- tuna or chicken salad.
- a carrot-raisin or green salad.
- oatmeal or cold cereal.
- pancake or quick bread batters
Try grated apples:
- in meatloaf or meatballs.
- in peanut butter as a sandwich spread.
Apples bake well with sweet potatoes and winter squash. Sautéed apple slices are delicious with pork. Try one of these baked apple recipes.
Golden brown apple rings
2 cups biscuit-type mix
2 eggs
1 cup skim milk
4 medium apples, cored and peeled
Vegetable spray or oil
Directions: Beat together biscuit mix, eggs, and milk until smooth. Oil a griddle or frying pan and place on a medium-high burner. Slice apples and dip in batter. Place on the griddle, pouring a little batter in the center of each apple ring. Cook until golden brown, turning once with a pancake-turner. Serve warm with syrup, yogurt, or a sprinkle of cinnamon. Serves 8. Calories: 186 per serving without toppings Fat: 6 grams per serving without toppings.
Baked apples
Preheat oven to 375 °F. Choose a tart apple well suited for baking. Wash and core the apples. If you do not have an apple corer, a small paring knife will work. To keep the peel from splitting during baking, either peel the top ⅓ of apple or peel off a thin strip around the middle of the apple. Place apples in a baking pan.
Fill apples with one of the following fillings. Bake until tender, about 30 minutes, basting twice with the pan juices toward the end of baking. Serves 4.
Raisin cinnamon filling
4 cooking apples
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons orange juice concentrate
1/4 cup apple juice
1/2 to 1 teaspoon of cinnamon
3 tablespoons raisins
Directions: Blend brown sugar, orange juice concentrate, apple juice, raisins, and cinnamon. Fill the cored apples, drizzling any extra on top. Calories: 151 per serving Fat: 0 grams per serving.
Sausage filling
4 cooking apples
4 tsp. brown sugar
3/4 cup well-seasoned, precooked sausage meat (or 4 small precooked sausage links)
Directions: Sprinkle the cored apples with brown sugar, and fill with sausage. Calories: 344 per serving Fat: 19 grams per serving
Ala mode
4 cooking apples
1/4 cup sugar or brown sugar
1 tablespoon cinnamon
4 teaspoons margarine
Directions: Mix sugar and cinnamon and fill cored apples. Dot with margarine.
After baking, cool for 10 minutes. Serve with a scoop of low-fat frozen yogurt or ice milk on top. Calories: 260 per serving Fat: 6 grams per serving
For more information about apples, visit the Home & Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.