FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Using and storing apples

South Carolina-grown apples are available from late August to November.

Apples are:

a good source of fiber.

a source of potassium and vitamin C.

low calorie—81 calories per 2-½" apple.

How to buy apples: Apples should feel firm. If you can dent one with your finger, it is too soft. Large apples are more likely to be overripe. Select fresh smelling, well-colored, smooth-skinned fruit with the stem intact. Do not buy apples with bruises, rotten spots, or a brown core.

Plan on 6 to 8 medium-sized apples for a 9-inch pie. One pound of apples equals:

3 medium-sized apples.

4 cups peeled, cored slices.

How to store apples: Handle them gently. Bumps and bruises can cause dark spots. Store apples in a cool, dry place or in a plastic bag in the refrigerator crisper away from foods with strong odors. Make several holes in the bag for ventilation. Keep them separate from strong-flavored foods, as they will pick up those flavors. Properly stored, most apple varieties will keep up to a month. Check them often and remove any apples that are beginning to rot.