FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Unwashed reusable grocery bags breed bacteria

Research shows that cloth shopping bags need to be cleaned regularly to keep them from becoming breeding grounds for germs. Researchers at the University of Arizona and Loma Linda University in California tested reusable bags from 84 people entering grocery stores. While they did not find any harmful bacteria, such as Salmonella or Listeria, they did find large numbers of bacteria commonly on surfaces and in the environment.

So what does this mean? Reusable grocery bags are safe—but you do need to keep them clean. Interestingly, only 3% of 84 people who had their bags tested reported ever cleaning their reusable bags! Hand or machine wash them in hot, soapy water at least once a week, and always wash after a spill. After washing, machine dry or turn inside out and hang dry. Doing so will reduce the number of bacteria inside and outside the bag by more than 99.9%.

The greatest danger is from meat, fish or poultry juices contaminating the bag or other foods with harmful bacteria that can make you sick. Packages of raw foods can have bacteria even on the outside. Always remember to put packages of meat, fish or poultry in a disposable bag to catch leaks. The disposable bag can then be put in your reusable bag.