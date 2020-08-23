FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Treat your body like a computer

Shut Down Some Programs

Do one thing at a time. Multi-tasking may cause you to accomplish less, especially if the jobs are complex. When switching from task to task, you can’t pay attention to everything around you at the same time, according to researcher Dr. Earl Miller, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Picower professor of neuroscience. If you must multi-task, combine an easy task with one that demands more input from your system. Instead of taking phone calls, listen to music while cooking dinner. Or, watch TV while working out on the treadmill.

Physical activity is very important to your health, and there are many ways to work it into your busy schedule. If you don’t have time to work out and style your hair afterwards, get an easy-care hairstyle or cover your hair with interesting headgear. Plan a casserole or stew that can cook while you take a walk or do yoga. Or, alternate workout days with cooking days. If you like to entertain, invite friends for a potluck meal rather than cook a special dinner from “scratch.”

Remove Unneeded Files & Programs