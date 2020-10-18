FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: The 'germiest' items in the kitchen

We all know that cleanliness in the kitchen is crucial for the prevention of foodborne illness. Constant cleaning and sanitation of counters, appliances and utensils is a requirement. While most of us are good at keeping the obvious kitchen items clean, there may be germs lurking in places that you haven’t thought about. A recent study by NSF International revealed the “germiest” kitchen items to be:

• Refrigerator vegetable and meat compartments

• Refrigerator water and ice dispensers

• Blender gaskets

• Can openers

• Rubber spatulas

• Knife blocks

• Food storage containers with rubber seals

These items tested positive for the presence of harmful bacteria in many of the tested kitchens and is a good reminder that germs are not always living in the most obvious places. Bacteria that cause disease are called “pathogens.” Foodborne pathogens that are capable of causing illnesses include: Campylobacter jejuni, Listeria monocytogenes, E. coli 0157 and Salmonella. The presence of even small amounts of these bacteria can make you and your family sick.