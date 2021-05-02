FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: The back of the box

Did you ever wonder about those recipes that are on the back of the box of cereal, on cans of fruit, and on packages of frozen vegetables? It seems that almost every type of food that comes in a package has a serving idea or recipe somewhere on the label. The people in the marketing department at food companies like this “free advertising” because it gives the consumer another idea for using that food and, therefore, a reason to buy the product again. Consumers like it too, as a last-minute idea for supper.

Home economists in company test kitchens develop recipes for using their food products. The recipes are tested many times before they are put on a package. The home economists will even make purposeful mistakes to test the “limits” of a recipe. The cooking instructions are also tested many times before they are printed on the package, even with wording as simple as “microwave on HIGH for 5 minutes”. Consumers must be able to easily understand how to use the product so that they will have success with it.

Recipes on the back of the box have changed over the years. In the 1950s, homemakers had more time to cook, and the recipes were more involved than they are today. Years ago people had less equipment and only a few cookbooks, but they spent more time in the kitchen. These days we have many appliances and all kinds of cookbooks, but we have less time for food preparation.