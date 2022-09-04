FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Spotting a safe seafood seller

Always purchase fish from a certified dealer that maintains high quality. Based on FDA’s Food Code, here are some ways of spotting a safe fish dealer:

• Employees should be in clean clothing and wearing hair coverings.

• They should not be smoking, eating, or playing with their hair.

• They should not be sick or have any open wounds.

• Employees should be wearing disposable gloves when handling food and change gloves after doing nonfood tasks and after handling raw fish.

• Fish should be displayed on a thick bed of fresh — not melting — ice, preferably in a

• case or under some type of cover. Fish should be arranged with the bellies down so that the melting ice drains away from the fish, thus reducing the chances of spoilage.

Shrimp: Fresh shrimp have a mild odor and firm-textured meat. The shell or meat is not slippery, and there are no black spots or patches on the shell or meat. The shell of raw shrimp may be grayish-green, pinkish-tan, or light pink. When cooked, the shell turns red and the meat takes on a reddish tint. Cooked shrimp have firm meat and a mild smell.

Crabs, Lobsters & Crayfish: Live crabs, lobsters, spiny lobsters, and crayfish move their legs. The "tail" of live lobster curls under the body and does not hang down when you pick it up. Frozen spiny or rock lobster tails have clear white meat, no odor, and are hard-frozen. Cooked crabs, lobsters, and crayfish have bright orange to red shells and are free of any disagreeable odor.

Clams, Oysters & Mussels: Purchase raw shellfish carefully. Buy raw clams, oysters, and mussels only from reputable markets. If in doubt, ask the seafood market personnel to show you the certified shipper’s tag that accompanies "shell on" products or check the shipper number on shucked oyster containers. Clams, oysters, and mussels in the shell are alive, and the shells close tightly when tapped. Gaping shells indicate that the shellfish are dead and not edible. Shucked oysters are plump, and have a mild odor, a natural creamy color, and clear liquid or nectar.

Scallops: Fresh scallops have a sweetish odor and are free of excess liquid when packaged. The meat of the large sea scallop is white, orange, or pink. Smaller bay and calico scallops are white, light tan, or pinkish.

Frozen Seafood: Flesh is solid, and there is no discoloration or drying (freezer burn) on the surface. Odor is not evident or is fresh and mild. The wrapping material is moisture — and vapor-proof, fits closely around the product, and is undamaged. Packaging materials do not contain ice crystals or have water stains or other indications that the product had thawed at any point. Packaged breaded and unbreaded products have a clean and uniform appearance. Individual pieces separate easily. Breading is intact. Packaged frozen seafood may have an expiration date stamped on the label. Use the seafood before the expiration date.

For more information on seafood, visit the Home & Garden Information Center website at http://hgic.clemson.edu.