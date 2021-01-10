FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Soup for cold winter days

There are lots of good reasons to eat soup during January, National Soup Month. Soup warms the body during the cold days of January and February, but it also warns the heart and soul. It’s simple and it’s the ultimate comfort food—always a welcome change after the holiday frenzy. And for those who made New Year’s Resolutions to eat lighter, soup can be a healthy, guilt-free answer to the question, “What’s for supper?”

Here are some ideas for making your soup recipes healthier:

• Make sure you’re using low-sodium broth or bouillon cubes, otherwise you’ll add a considerable amount of sodium to your recipes.

• Instead of using cream for cream soups, consider adding pureed white beans, mashed potatoes, or silken tofu. These ingredients add a creamy texture without all the saturated fat of real cream. Or simply substitute fat-free milk.

• Wherever possible, add more vegetables or beans to your soup recipes or even to canned soups. These foods add variety, color, and texture along with fiber and important nutrients.