FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Smile and say 'cheese'

It’s photo time. Smile and say “cheese!”

Well, why wouldn’t you smile at the thought of cheese?

Just about everybody likes some kind of cheese, which is good because cheese is one of those great dairy products which give you the calcium your body needs. You don’t think about nutrition, though, because it tastes so good.

From Italian Asiago to Canadian Zurigo, cheese comes in an overwhelming array of styles and tastes, from soft and creamy to hard and sharp from sweet and buttery to pungent.

Soft cheeses go by names such as Brie, Camembert, Cottage Cheese, Cream Cheese, Feta, Marscarpone, Neufchatel and Ricotta.

Semisoft cheeses have labels such as American, Asiago, Baby Swiss, Blue, Brick, Gorgonzola, Havarti, Limburger, Monterey Jack, Mozzarella, and Muenster.

Firm cheeses include Edam, Gouda and Provolone.

Hard cheeses are familiar names like Cheddar, Colby, Colby Jack, Gruyere, Parmesan, Romano, and Swiss.

Specialty cheeses wear labels like Pasteurized Process Cheese and Cold Pack.

The life of cheese will depend on the type that it is, so pay attention to the “best if used by” date on the package. That will tell you how long the cheese will retain its best flavor. It may be safe to eat long after that date, but the quality will gradually decline.

Soft cheeses will keep from one to three weeks after opening. As a general rule, the harder the cheese, the longer it will remain fresh. If you store it in an airtight container, hard cheeses can keep for several months.

Once the cheese is exposed to the air, mold and dehydration become enemies. To protect the cheese from mold, always work with it in a clean area. Rewrap cheese in new plastic wrap each time you open it. Double wrap it if you want to be extra cautious.

If a block of cheese does develop some mold, cut away about a half-inch on all sides of the visible mold and use the rest of the cheese as soon as possible.

Strong-smelling cheeses like Limburger should be well-wrapped and kept in a separate airtight container. If not, everything in your refrigerator will eventually smell like Limburger, not exactly a pleasant thought.

Processed cheese slices are best if used within six months when stored in the original package at a constant 32°F. Opened packages re-wrapped tightly and stored between 30°F and 40°F are best if used within three to four weeks. Frozen packages opened and re-wrapped tightly, and stored at 0°F or below, should be used within six to eight weeks.

If you want to melt cheese for a fondue or nachos, use low heat. High temperatures will toughen the cheese and make it stringy. Processed cheese melts more smoothly than natural cheese.

Serve cheeses at room temperature for the best flavor. Set out just the amount you plan to use an hour or two before serving so it can come to room temperature. The harder the cheese, the longer it takes.

So, give your taste buds a treat. And smile when you say ‘cheese.’

For more information on food safety or nutrition, visit the Clemson University Home and Garden Information Center on the web at http://hgic.clemson.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0