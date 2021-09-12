FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Saving money on groceries

There are two ways to save money on your groceries: buy less or pay less. “Buying less” always sounds like you have to diminish your lifestyle. And “spending less” sounds like you have to go into the supermarket with a bag full of coupons.

True, these are ways to cut down on your grocery shopping bills—but, with a little thought, you can reduce your spending in other ways, too.

Reuse. You may be able to buy less because you are using less or reusing the same things more than once—such as plastic bags and containers. You can also buy less making things last longer.

Another way to buy less and save on your grocery shopping is to buy smart and think about all the things that you might be wasting because they’ve gone bad or expired before they get used. This often happens with items such as large yogurt containers and some fruits and vegetables.

Ditch disposables. Also, think about all of the disposable items you might be buying that could be replaced by a permanent item…permanent coffee filters, plastic food containers instead of disposable bags, razors for shaving, even water filters.