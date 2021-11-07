FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Sassemanesh adds zest to holiday season

There’s nothing quite like those tart little sassemanesh berries to add zest to meals at Thanksgiving.

What’s that? You’ve never heard of sassemanesh berries? Well, maybe you know them better as cranberries. Sassemanesh is one of the names given to the fruit by some eastern Native American tribes.

The Algonquin called them atoqua, and they were a favorite here long before the Pilgrims arrived. Atoqua was crushed and combined with dried deer meat and melted fat to make pemmican, an early convenience food.

European settlers thought the plant’s flower buds resembled the head, bill, and neck of a crane and called them craneberry, which eventually evolved into cranberry.

Americans are most familiar with cranberries in a jellied or whole berry sauce on the side with turkey and dressing. If you stop with that, you’re cheating your taste buds the rest of the year.

Buy a few extra packs of fresh cranberries while they’re in season, put them in a freezer bag, and then freeze the berries for use later. They will keep for up to a year, but once you try a few new recipes, they won’t last that long.