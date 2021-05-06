FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Safe microwaving tips

Microwave ovens can cook unevenly and leave "cold spots" where harmful bacteria can survive. For this reason, it is important to use the following safe microwaving tips to prevent foodborne illness when cooking or reheating meat.

• Debone large pieces of meat. Bone can shield the meat from thorough cooking.

• Do not cook large cuts of meat on high power (100%). Cook large pieces of meat on medium power (50%) for longer times. This allows heat to conduct deeper into meat without overcooking outer areas.

• Stir or rotate food once or twice during microwaving and turn large food items upside down so foods cook more evenly and safely.

• When microwaving unequal size pieces of meats, arrange in a dish or on a rack so thick parts are toward the outside of the dish and thin parts are in the center. Cook on medium-high or medium power.

• Place a roast in an oven-cooking bag or in a covered pot for safe, even cooking.

• Do not microwave whole, stuffed poultry. Cooking of meats is so rapid, the stuffing inside might not reach a sufficient temperature to be safe.

• Refer to the manufacturer's directions that accompany the microwave oven for suggested cooking times.