FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Safe handling of fish

Always purchase fish from a dealer that maintains high quality. Based on FDA’s Food Code, here are some ways of spotting a safe fish dealer:

• Employees should be in clean clothing and wearing hair coverings.

• They should not be smoking, eating or playing with their hair.

• They should not be sick or have any open wounds.

• Employees should be wearing disposable gloves when handling food and change

• gloves after doing nonfood tasks and after handling raw fish.

• Fish should be displayed on a thick bed of fresh — not melting — ice preferably in a case or under some type of cover. Fish should be arranged with the bellies down so that the melting ice drains away from the fish, thus reducing the chances of spoilage.

Appearance is bright and shiny in quality fish, and most of the scales are intact and adhere tightly to the skin. Each species has characteristic markings and colors which fade and become less pronounced as the fish loses freshness. Eyes are bright, clear, full and often protrude. As quality goes down, the eyes often turn pink and become cloudy and sunken. This does not always apply to small-eyed fish such as salmon.