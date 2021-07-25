FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Queen of fruits is a real peach

Peeling a bushel of peaches goes a lot faster with the boiling water dip. Dip peaches a few at a time into boiling water for 30 to 60 seconds. Transfer the peaches immediately into ice water.

The skins should slip off easily. Cut the peaches in half and remove the pit. Slice them into the size you like and treat them to prevent browning.

The recommended way to do this is the put the sliced fruit into a water and vitamin C solution prepared at a ratio of six crushed 500 mg. vitamin C tablets to one gallon of water. You may also find vitamin C packaged as ascorbic acid.

When all the peaches have been peeled and treated, drain the water and sprinkle on a half cup of sugar for each quart of peaches. Stir gently and let the fruit stand for 15 minutes. The peaches will begin to make their juice.

Pack the peaches into freezer bags to within three to four inches of the top. Squeeze out the air, seal, label, and freeze. You may also use rigid plastic containers. Leave about an inch of headspace before freezing.

When thawed, the peaches will have a softer texture than when they were fresh, but they will still taste better than canned peaches or the imported fresh peaches you may find at your supermarket.