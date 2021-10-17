FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Preserving root vegetables

Fill jars with beets and onions, leaving ½-inch headspace. Add hot vinegar solution, allowing ½-inch headspace. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids and process according to recommendations in Table 3.

Variation: Pickled whole baby beets. Follow the above directions but use beets that are 1 to 1½ inches in diameter. Pack whole; do not slice. Onions may be omitted.

Carrots

Canning carrots

Quantity: Select small carrots, preferably 1 to 1 ¼ inch in diameter. Large carrots are often fibrous. An average of 17½ pounds (without tops) is needed per canner load of 7 quarts; an average of 11 pounds is needed per canner load of 9 pints. A bushel (without tops) weighs 50 pounds and yields 17 to 25 quarts, an average of 2½ pounds per quart.

Procedure: Wash, peel, and rewash carrots; slice or dice.

Hot pack: Cover with boiling water; bring to boil and simmer for 5 minutes. Pack hot into hot jars, leaving 1-inch headspace. Add ½ teaspoon salt to pints; 1 teaspoon to quarts, if desired. Fill the jar to 1-inch from the top with boiling water. Remove air bubbles. Wipe jar rims. Adjust lids and process.