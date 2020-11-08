FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Plug in ingredients and make a casserole

Leftovers can be just leftovers, or you can jazz things up and turn them into something your family may start wanting more often. The idea is to plug ingredients into a casserole formula. You mix and match according to what you have in the refrigerator or on the pantry shelf, then bake and serve. Each version of the mix and match casserole contains one starch, one protein, one vegetable, one sauce, several choices of flavorings and a topping.

For the starch, you could choose, for example, two cups of uncooked pasta. Use whatever your family prefers – macaroni, penne, spiral, bow tie or even spaghetti. You might also select a cup of long-grain white or brown rice or four cups of noodles. Whatever ingredient you select should be cooked before you add it to the casserole. For the protein, you may like to add two cups of cooked ground beef or a similar amount cooked and diced chicken, turkey, ham, beef or pork. The choice could also be two cups of chopped hard-cooked egg. How about two 6-8 oz cans of fish or seafood, flaked. To go vegetarian, try two cups of cooked or canned beans. For the vegetable, any one of the following would do: one 10-oz. package of thawed and drained frozen spinach, broccoli, green beans or green peas. You could also use one 16-oz. can of green beans, peas, carrots or corn, drained. Two cups of sliced fresh zucchini would appeal to some taste buds. For the sauce, here are some suggestions: two cups of white sauce; one can of sauce-type soup such as mushroom, celery, cheese or tomato, mixed with milk to make two cups; or one 16-oz. can of diced tomatoes with juice.