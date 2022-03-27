FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Organic labeling of food

It seems like there are foods with organic labels on almost every aisle of the grocery store. And not only are organic labels abundant but they vary from food to food. If you are wondering exactly what these labels mean then the following information will help you make informed decisions when shopping.
What is Organic? Organic is a term used to label foods and other agricultural products that are produced in compliance with USDA organic regulations. This includes producing these products using cultural, biological, and mechanical methods that promote the re-use of resources on the farm, enhance environmental benefits, promote the conservation of the surrounding land and wildlife, and restrict the use of synthetic fertilizers, sewage sludge, irradiation, and genetic engineering. All products that meet these standards must be certified by a USDA-accredited certifying agency to ensure that the national organic standards are met. General Organic Labeling Standards: All food products that contain an organic claim should be certified. If a producer is not certified, then an organic claim cannot be made on the principal display panel of the product’s packaging and the USDA organic seal cannot be used. The non-certified producer is allowed to identify any certified organic ingredients on the information panel either within the ingredient list or by listing the percentage of organic ingredients. Any product containing a USDA organic claim and/or seal must have its product’s label reviewed and approved by the certifying agency to ensure compliance.
100 Percent Organic Labeling: The following conditions must be met for any product to be labeled as 100 percent organic:
- All ingredients in the product must be certified organic
- All processing aids must be organic
- The certifying agency must be listed on the information panel of the product label These products can include the USDA organic seal and/or can state the 100% organic claim on the principal display panel of the product’s packaging. Additionally, the information panel must identify the ingredients as organic either by wording (e.g. organic spinach) or with the use of an asterisk or other identifying symbol. Organic Labeling: The following criteria must be met for any product to be labeled as organic.
- The product must contain a minimum of 95% organic ingredients (not including salt and water).
- Any non-organic ingredients that are permissible by the National List can be used in the product as long as these ingredients do not make up more than a combined total of 5% non-organic ingredients. Salt and water are not included in this percentage as they are classified as natural.
- The certifying agency must be listed on the information panel of the product label. These products can include the USDA organic seal and/or can state the organic claim on the principal display panel of the product’s packaging. Additionally, the information panel must identify the ingredients as organic either by wording (e.g. organic spinach) or with the use of an asterisk or other identifying symbol.
Made with Organic _____ Labeling: The following criteria must be met for any product to be labeled as made with organic _____:
- A minimum of 70% of the product must be made with certified organic ingredients except for salt and water.
- Any remaining agricultural products that are not required to be organically produced must be produced without the excluded methods such as genetic engineering, ionizing radiation, or sewage sludge.
- Non-agricultural products used to make the product must be allowed on the National List.
- The certifying agency must be listed on the information panel of the product label The principal display panel cannot include the USDA organic seal, characterize the product as organic or identify the product as “made with organic ingredients”. The principal display panel can state: “made with organic _____(list up to 3 ingredients or ingredient categories here).” The information panel must identify any organic ingredients as organic either by wording (e.g. organic spinach) or with the use of an asterisk or other identifying symbol. Specific Organic Ingredient Labeling: Products that contain less than 70% certified organic ingredients (not including salt and water) do not need to be certified organic. The product’s principal display panel cannot include the USDA organic seal or have the word “organic” on it. The information panel can list only certified organic ingredients as organic within the ingredient list and/or state the percentage of organic ingredients. Any non-certified ingredients within the product do not need to meet the USDA organic regulations.
For more information, visit the Clemson Home and Garden Information Center website at www.clemson.edu/extension/hgic/.