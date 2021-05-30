FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: No wonder honey is a term of endearment

No quantity of honey should be fed to infants under 1 year old. Their immature digestive tract does not contain the means necessary to fight off any botulism spores that could be present. Honey poses no such threat to older children and adults because their intestinal tract has developed to the point of being able to destroy any such bacteria.

To store honey, keep it covered in a cool dry place, but not in the refrigerator. Very cold temperatures will cause crystals to form and the honey will harden. If your honey does begin to harden, just place the container in a pan of warm water until the crystals disappear. You could also heat it in the microwave on high power in 30-second increments.

Honey is great as a topping for fresh fruits, French toast, or the traditional Southern biscuit pulled hot from the oven. Use honey to sweeten hot or cold cereal. Mix it with equal portions of water and use the liquid in lemonade, iced tea, and punches for a uniquely pleasant taste.

Honey can replace up to half the sugar in cake recipes without making any other changes in the recipe. For cookies, the amount of honey you can substitute varies with the type of cookie. For a crisp cookie, no more than a third of the sugar can be replaced. For brownies, up to half of the sugar can be replaced with honey.