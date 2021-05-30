FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: No wonder honey is a term of endearment

It’s no wonder that the word honey is a term of endearment. For thousands of years this sweet gift from the honeybee has been used not only as a treat but to beautify the skin, as a medicine for all sorts of ailments and to fight infections and speed healing of wounds. Stone age cave paintings document human use of honey for at least 8,000 years.
It’s honey’s sweet side, however, not its antiseptic nature that most endears it to us humans. Honey was the main sweetener in this country until colonial times, when sucrose from sugarcane production took the top spot.
Honey has more going for it than simple white table sugar. It contains antioxidants, and trace amounts of a wide array of vitamins and minerals, including niacin, riboflavin, pantothenic acid, calcium, copper, iron, magnesium, manganese, phosphorous, potassium and zinc.
Antioxidants perform the role of eliminating free radicals, which are reactive compounds in our bodies created through the normal process of metabolism and are believed to contribute to many serious diseases.
Honey is a natural mixture of the simple sugars glucose and fructose. One tablespoon of honey contains 64 calories, 17 grams of carbohydrates and no fat or protein. However, several amino acids, the building blocks of protein, are found in honey. A cup of honey has about 1,031 calories, so a little goes a long way.
No quantity of honey should be fed to infants under 1 year old. Their immature digestive tract does not contain the means necessary to fight off any botulism spores that could be present. Honey poses no such threat to older children and adults because their intestinal tract has developed to the point of being able to destroy any such bacteria.
To store honey, keep it covered in a cool dry place, but not in the refrigerator. Very cold temperatures will cause crystals to form and the honey will harden. If your honey does begin to harden, just place the container in a pan of warm water until the crystals disappear. You could also heat it in the microwave on high power in 30-second increments.
Honey is great as a topping for fresh fruits, French toast, or the traditional Southern biscuit pulled hot from the oven. Use honey to sweeten hot or cold cereal. Mix it with equal portions of water and use the liquid in lemonade, iced tea, and punches for a uniquely pleasant taste.
Honey can replace up to half the sugar in cake recipes without making any other changes in the recipe. For cookies, the amount of honey you can substitute varies with the type of cookie. For a crisp cookie, no more than a third of the sugar can be replaced. For brownies, up to half of the sugar can be replaced with honey.
If your jar of honey has been sitting forgotten in the pantry for a while, pull it down and put it to work. You’ll be pleased with the results.
For more information on honey, visit Clemson University’s Home and Garden Information Center on the web at http://hgic.clemson.edu.