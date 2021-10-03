FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: More broccoli, please!

Parents and children seem to have more struggles over vegetables than any other kind of food. Vegetables should be offered in the same matter-of-fact way that all other foods are offered

Start vegetables in infancy. Talk to your doctor or WIC program about how and when to begin solid foods. Some nutritionists recommend introducing vegetables before fruits, so the baby gets used to the taste of vegetables first. If your baby doesn’t seem thrilled with a new vegetable, don’t assume he/she doesn’t like it. Try it again next week. If it still doesn’t win smiles, try it again in another week, and so on.

What if you have a toddler or preschooler who has decided already that he/she/doesn’t like vegetables? Here are 18 pointers that might help:

• Don’t force your child to eat anything he doesn’t want to eat. Forcing only results in power struggles that nobody wins, except a determined vegetable hater!

• Offer positive encouragement, but do not bribe, reward, or lavish praise.

• Teach your child how to politely turn down food.

• Don’t take food refusals personally.