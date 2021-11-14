FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: Making comfort foods healthier

When the weather gets cooler and the leaves start turning beautiful colors, you may look forward to eating warm, rich, and hearty comfort foods. Unfortunately, they can wreck your diet and cause you to pack on extra pounds unless you modify your recipes or limit your portions. Research shows that the average weight gain between November and January is at least a pound, which is usually permanent. You can hide an expanding waistline under layers of winter clothing, but the ugly truth will be revealed when you put on those spring fashions.

What is a comfort food?

Comfort foods are any food or beverage that gives a comforting, satisfying feeling after you eat them. It provides temporary relief (e.g. stress relief) or a sense of emotional well-being (e.g. happiness, security, or a reward). According to a Cornell University study, women find comfort in candy, chocolates, and prepared snack foods, such as ice cream or potato chips. Men prefer hearty, home-cooked meals, like pasta, steak, or casseroles.

There are no “bad” foods, although some foods are worse for you than others. Many rich, creamy comfort foods are filled with artery-clogging fat, sugar, sodium (salt), and extra ingredients. You can splurge on an occasional small portion of decadent foods, but it’s better to completely avoid the temptation.