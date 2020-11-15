FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: It's time for a clean sweep

Fall is the time of year where football is in season and the cold weather brings us together for joyful family and gathering of friends. Yet before the big turkey day comes around, there is one thing that is required, and that’s cleaning and reorganizing your refrigerator. National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day is observed annually on November 15th. If you don’t make that date this year, that’s OK! There is still time to do a little fall cleaning and make room for extra food.

The refrigerator doesn’t keep food forever, so toss out the expired condiments and undated leftover containers.

Here are a few suggestions to get started:

• Toss: Remove all items out of the fridge. Check dates, toss expired foods and moldy foods, clean off sticky bottles and get rid of anything that you do not use. Have no idea if you should toss or keep, check out factsheet, HGIC 3522, Food Storage: Refrigerator & Freezer to learn more tips to help maintain quality and safety in storing food.

• Consolidate: Do you have multiple containers of the same product? If so, save some space and combine the items if both are in good date.