FROM ATTIC TO BASEMENT: It's pumpkin time again!

Fortunately, it’s pumpkin time again.

And whether you think of a pumpkin as a fruit or vegetable, it has many wonderful uses in food preparation -- pies, breads, and desserts to name only a few.

As a member of the squash family, pumpkins can be substituted for winter squash or sweet potatoes in many recipes.

Pumpkins and many other squashes are surprisingly low in calories–that is, if added fat and sugar are kept to a minimum. A ½ cup serving of cooked pumpkin or winter squash contains only 40 calories.

When selecting pumpkins for cooking, choose relatively small ones that feel hard, are free of soft spots or cracks, and seem heavy in relation to their size.

Somewhat related to the pumpkin is the winter squash. This squash is the hard-shelled cousin of the zucchini and summer squash. Other varieties often derive their names from the shape, color, or structure of the squash, such as acorn, butternut, buttercup, turban, and spaghetti squash.

Select whole squash as you do bake pumpkins. Again, choose ones that feel hard, have no soft spots or cracks, and appear heavy for their size.